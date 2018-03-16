Dem Rep Garamendi: ‘This Presidency Is a Very Serious Security Threat’ — ‘It Is Time to Get This Guy Out’

Friday on CNN’s “Situation Room,” Rep. John Garamendi (D-CA) said President Donald Trump was “a very serious security threat” to the United States.

When asked about Stormy Daniels, Garamendi said, “I don’t know. This whole thing is spinning out of control. We have the president of the United States in a situation where his entire White House is falling apart. And just yesterday, we learned that Russia is hacking into our essential utilities, nuclear power plants, on and on and on. This presidency is a very serious security threat to the United States. If that security treat goes to these women, it is just one more thing. I have to say. It is time to get this guy out of there.”

He continued, “I’ve had it with this president. We have a situation in which he has been one year, not pushing back against Putin in Russia. During that entire year, Russia has not only continued to hack our election processes but also hacking into, gaining control of nuclear power plants, water systems, sanitation systems, aviation systems. That is an act of war, nothing less.”

On impeachment, he added, “It would be an article of impeachment if he hasn’t done what he can do to protect the very essential elements of this nation—our grids, our nuclear. It is one more thing on top of all this other stuff.”

