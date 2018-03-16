Dershowitz: Democrats Have to Fire Ellison Over Farrakhan Lies

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz said Rep. Keith Ellison (D-MN) should be “fired immediately” as deputy chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) over lies about his relationship with Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

Dershowitz said, “I think Keith Ellison has to be fired immediately as deputy chairman of the DNC. Not only has he become close to Farrakhan, but he has lied to the American public about ending his relationship with Farrakhan. We know that he continued to meet with Farrakhan even after he said he no longer met with him. This is the leadership of the Democratic party.”

He continued, “Farrakhan is a bigot. He is far worse than David Duke. Why? Farrakhan has a large falling. David Duke is a joke. He has no large following. He has no influence on university campuses and no influence with the major segment of the American public. We see Farrakhan has continuing influence within the African-American community at the very highest levels. That’s why he is so much more dangerous and he ought to be treat you had the way we treat David Duke. If any Republican dared to meet with David Duke, that would be the end of their career. It should be the end of the career of any Democrat who has any association with this bigot Farrakhan.”

(h/t Hot Air)

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN