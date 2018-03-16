Maher: McCabe’s Firing Is ‘Just Mean’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher reacted to the news of former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe’s firing by stating that the move is “just mean.”

After hearing the news of McCabe’s firing, Maher stated, “This guy.”

He later added, “Well, that’s just — I mean, that doesn’t really affect anything, but it’s just mean.” Maher continued by pointing to McCabe’s career in law enforcement and national security.

Maher concluded, after Special Counsel Bob Mueller, former FBI Director James Comey, and Republicans attacking law and order were referenced, “I don’t know what’s happening to this country. It’s very upsetting.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett