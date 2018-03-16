Stormy Daniels’ Lawyer Claims Client Was Threatened with Physical Harm

Corrected: Stormy Daniels’ attorney @MichaelAvenatti answers Mika’s question if his client was threatened with physical harm pic.twitter.com/hqGAiqe6yM

Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti replied “yes” when asked if Daniels had been threatened with “physical harm” tied to her alleged affair with President Donald Trump.

After affirming a threat he declined to answer any further questions instead promoting a CBS “60 Minutes,” interview with Daniels that will air on March 25.

Partial transcript as follows:

BRZEZINSKI: Was she threatened in any way? AVENATTI: Yes. BRZEZINSKI: Was she threatened physical harm? AVENATTI: Yes. SCARBOROUGH: Oh, wow. HEILEMANN: Keep going, Mika. SCARBOROUGH: We started the tease and you just — BRZEZINSKI: Was her life threatened? AVENATTI: Again, I won’t answer that. People will have to tune in to ‘60 Minutes.’ on March 25. HEILEMANN: Now we’re back to the deep tease.

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN