Dem Sen Cardin: McCabe’s Firing Reflective of the Trump Admin’s ‘Disdain’ for the FBI

Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD) reacted Saturday on MSNBC to FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe’s termination, saying it was a reflection of the Donald Trump administration’s “disdain” for the FBI.

“It’s very vindictive by the Trump administration,” Cardin said of the firing.

He added, “It’s not only personally devastating to Mr. McCabe and his reputation, but it also is a reflection on the administration’s disdain for the FBI itself. And I just think this is outrageous. The Department of Justice, the FBI should be independent, and this type of political behavior should be unacceptable in America.”

