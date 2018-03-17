Judge Jeanine to McCabe: Quit Claiming ‘Victim Status’ — You Should Have Been Taken Out in Handcuffs

. @JudgeJeanine : "Andy, you can complain all you want that you were unjustly fired, but the facts contradict that. You should have been fired a long time ago. You should lose your law license and you should have been taken out in cuffs." pic.twitter.com/qLL13s4SpH

During her Saturday opening statement on Fox News Channel’s “Justice,” Jeanine Pirro blasted former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe for claiming “victim status” in his firing.

McCabe claimed his dismissal was an attempt to undermine special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

Pirro argued that McCabe should have been fired a long time ago and that he should have been taken out in handcuffs for lying under oath.

“Andy, I don’t know how to break this to you, but the only reason you are even in the news is because you’re a liar,” stated Pirro. “And when you lie under oath and to the FBI, you are a wrongdoer, you are a cheat and offender. So, McCabe, are you a crook, too?”

She continued, “Andy, you can complain all you want that you were unjustly fired, but the facts contradict that. You should have been fired a long time ago. You should lose your law license and you should have been taken out in cuffs.”

