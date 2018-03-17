Loyola-Chicago’s Clayton Custer Gives ‘Glory to God’ After Hitting Game-Winner in Tennessee Upset

The upset-minded Loyola-Chicago Ramblers took down the Tennessee Volunteers Saturday 63-62 in the second round of the NCAA Basketball Tournament.

Ramblers guard Clayton Custer hit the go-ahead shot with 3.6 seconds left on the clock and the 11th-seeded team held the 3-seed from scoring to win the game.

After the game, Custer gave glory to God on his shot that bounced off of the backboard and had a fortunate roll into the basket.

“I don’t always say this, but I’ve got to give glory to God on that one,” Custer said moments following the big shot.

The victory over the Volunteers moves Loyola-Chicago on to the Sweet Sixteen.

