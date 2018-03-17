MSNBC’s Nance: McCabe’s Firing Comes Out of the KGB’s Playbook

MSNBC terrorism analyst Malcolm Nance likened former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe’s dismissal to something seen in the KGB’s playbook because President Donald Trump was going after FBI agents and leadership.

“You know, you always hear this phrase, ‘This came out of Putin’s playbook’ — well, this actually comes out of an older playbook, the KGB’s playbook. They had a four-point plan for how KGB operations propaganda and agents were to operate against both the CIA and the United States law enforcement,” Nance explained Saturday on MSNBC. “[The] first was to use activities that would demoralize, discredit or disinform about their operations, then they would go after individual agents, then they would go after their leadership. Donald Trump is literally playing by the Russian playbook on this.

He later added, “This is a disgusting disgrace that Donald Trump would allow this to happen, but he’s engineering it.”

