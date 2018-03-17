SNL Cold Open Features John Goodman as Distraught Rex Tillerson

“Saturday Night Live” opened this week with Kate McKinnon’s Jeff Sessions character bragging on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” about still having his job.

Cooper, played by Alex Moffat, shifted to John Goodman as former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who was still shaken up over his recent firing.

Former SNL cast member and this week’s guest host Bill Hader playing Anthony Scaramucci, joined by another former cast member, Fred Armisen playing Fire and Fury author Michael Wolff also appeared to discuss the White House.

“Trump is a moron!” Goodman’s character declared.

Hader’s Scaramucci went on to admitting being the White House leaker and Wolff’s source for his next book.

