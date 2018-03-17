Turley: McCabe Issue ‘Raises Serious Questions About Comey’s Previous Testimony’ – ‘Could Get Him into Serious Trouble’

On Saturday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Smerconish,” George Washington Law Professor Jonathan Turley stated that former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe’s dismissal and his statement on the firing raise “serious questions about Comey’s previous testimony and could get him into serious trouble.”

Turley said, “[T]his could easily spin further out of control. There was one line in McCabe’s statement last night that I immediately flagged. Because he said that he had authority to do this and he conferred with the director. The director at that time was James Comey. Now, the problem there is that James Comey said under oath that he never leaked information and never approved a leak. So, if the inspector general believes this was a leak to the media, it raises serious questions about Comey’s previous testimony and could get him into serious trouble.”

(h/t Law & Crime)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett