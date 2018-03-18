Dem Sen Van Hollen: ‘The President Is Acting Very Guilty’

by Trent Baker18 Mar 20180

Sunday on MSNBC’s “Kasie DC,” Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) chair Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) accused President Donald Trump of being “paranoid” and “acting very guilty” by going after FBI special counsel Robert Mueller on Twitter.

“It sounds like the White House and Trump is getting very, very paranoid about what’s going,” Van Hollen stated. “As many have said today, if you’re not really worried, if you’ve got nothing to hide, why are you getting so upset about this? If you’ve got nothing to fear, you should have nothing to complain about. But, yet, the president is acting very guilty.”

