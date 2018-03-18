Dem Sen Van Hollen: ‘The President Is Acting Very Guilty’

Sunday on MSNBC’s “Kasie DC,” Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) chair Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) accused President Donald Trump of being “paranoid” and “acting very guilty” by going after FBI special counsel Robert Mueller on Twitter.

The Mueller probe should never have been started in that there was no collusion and there was no crime. It was based on fraudulent activities and a Fake Dossier paid for by Crooked Hillary and the DNC, and improperly used in FISA COURT for surveillance of my campaign. WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2018

Why does the Mueller team have 13 hardened Democrats, some big Crooked Hillary supporters, and Zero Republicans? Another Dem recently added…does anyone think this is fair? And yet, there is NO COLLUSION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2018

“It sounds like the White House and Trump is getting very, very paranoid about what’s going,” Van Hollen stated. “As many have said today, if you’re not really worried, if you’ve got nothing to hide, why are you getting so upset about this? If you’ve got nothing to fear, you should have nothing to complain about. But, yet, the president is acting very guilty.”

