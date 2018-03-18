Durbin: Trump Is ‘Engaged in Desperate and Reckless Conduct to Intimidate’ Law Enforcement

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) said President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer John Dowd suggesting special counsel Robert Muller’s probe should end in light of the ouster of FBI Director Andrew McCabe was part of a pattern of “desperate and reckless conduct to intimidate” law enforcement.

Durbin said, “If the president reaches out and stops this investigation, that is a constitutional crisis in this country. That’s been said by Democrats and Republicans alike. What it means is: It would be incumbent on Congress on a bipartisan basis to use the tools at its disposal.”

“There are two bills before the Senate Judiciary Committee — which has been absent without leave on this issue — two bills before the committee, bipartisan bills to protect the special counsel,” he added. ”We should pass those bills now. This president is engaged in desperate and reckless conduct to intimidate his law enforcement agencies of this country and to try and stop the special counsel. That is unacceptable in a democracy.”

