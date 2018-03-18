Flake: McCabe Firing a ‘Horrible Day for Democracy,’ Firing Mueller Is a ‘Massive Red Line’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) said President Donald Trump attempting to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller would be “massive red line.”

On the McCabe firing, Flake said, “When the president said it was a great day for democracy yesterday, I think it was a horrible day for democracy. To have firings like this happening at the top, from the president and the attorney general, does not speak well for what’s going on. So I don’t know what the designs are on Mueller, but it seems to be building toward that. And I just hope it doesn’t go there because it can’t. We can’t, if Congress, accept that. And so I would expect to see considerable pushback in the next couple of days and urging the president not to go there. He can’t go there.”

He continued, “I mean, talking to my colleagues all along, it was, you know, once he goes after Mueller, then we’ll take action. I think that people see that as a massive red line, that can’t be crossed. So I hope that that’s the case. And I would just hope that enough people would prevail on the president now, don’t go there. Don’t go there. We have confidence in Mueller. I certainly do. And I think my colleagues do, as well. So I hope that the pushback is now to keep the president from going there.”

