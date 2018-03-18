GOP Rep Goodlatte: Sessions ‘Did the Right Thing’ In Firing Andrew McCabe

House Judiciary Chairman Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-VA) praised Attorney General Jeff Sessions for firing Andrew McCabe from his position as deputy director of the FBI, saying Sessions “did the right thing.”

“I think the attorney general did the right thing,” Goodlatte stated on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures.” “It was the appropriate decision given the reports of [McCabe’s] having leaked internal information to the media and then giving false information about that misleading information to those investigating the matter. These are very serious concerns.”

“Both Republicans and Democrats should be concerned about the actions taking place in the Federal Bureau of Investigation 2016 and in 2017,” he added.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent