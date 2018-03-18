Graham Calls for Hearing on McCabe Firing — To ‘Make Sure It Wasn’t Politically Motivated’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) called for a Senate hearing on Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ decision to fire FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe.

Graham said, “To the average American, I think we owe it to the average American to have a hearing in the Judiciary Committee where Mr. Sessions, Attorney General Sessions comes forward, with whatever documentation he has about the firing and give Mr. McCabe has a chance to defend himself. I believe when it comes to this issue, we need as much transparency as possible and make sure it wasn’t politically motivated.”

