Graham: McCabe Firing ‘Had Absolutely Nothing to Do With the Mueller Investigation’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said the ouster of FBI Director Andrew McCabe had ”absolutely nothing” to do with the investigation underway by Special Counsel Robert Muller.

When asked about President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer John Dowd suggesting the probe should end, Graham said, “Let me be really clear about this. what Mr. McCabe did had absolutely nothing toot do with the Mueller investigation. The dossier, i think, was mishandled by the FBI. I think it was inappropriately used and presented to the FISA court. That’s a separate issue than the Mueller investigation of the Trump organization regarding Russia. They’re separate in time, they’re not connected in any way.”

He continued, “The only reason Mr. Mueller could ever be dismissed is for cause. I see no cause when it comes to Mr. Mueller. He needs to be able to do his job independent of any political influence. I pledge to the American people, as a Republican, to make sure that Mr. Mueller can continue to do his job without any interference. I think he’s doing a good job. And everything about McCabe and the FBI handling of the dossier to do with the Russia investigation regarding Mr. Mueller.”

When asked what would happen it Trump attempted to fire Mueller Graham said, “Well, as I said before, if he tried to do that, that would be the beginning of the end of his presidency because we’re a rule of law nation.”

