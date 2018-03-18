Obama Admin’s Marie Harf: Hillary Clinton Should ‘Go Away’

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” former State Department spokeswoman in the Obama administration Marie Harf said Hillary Clinton should stop talking about the reasons for her loss in the 2016 presidential election and “go away.”

CHRIS WALLACE: All right, meanwhile, Hillary Clinton is back at it. She was on a book tour in India and continuing to explain why she lost. And here’s why she said she didn’t do well with white married women.

HILLARY CLINTON (D), FORMER PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Part of that is a — an identification with the Republican Party and a — a sort of ongoing pressure to vote the way that your husband, your boss, your son, whoever, believes you should.

WALLACE: Marie, is it just me or is that kind of a curious analysis from a feminist that women — white, married women were browbeaten by the men around them?

HARF: Yes, you’re right. And she should go away. I hate to say that. I really do. The first female nominee of a major party has an historical, you know, role certainly and the right to speak up. She is not helping the Democratic Party. And I think she should take a very long vacation and leave the future of the party to other people.

I think the future of the party is not with her. And the clearest indication of that is the fact that in the 20 special elections that have taken place so far in 2018, Democrats on averaged have gotten 24 more points than she did. The party of the future is not Hillary Clinton’s party. And I get why she wants to keep explaining it, but it is not —

WALLACE: You say you get why she’s explaining — what’s going on here? Do you think it’s just bitterness? Do you think she’s just a sore loser?

HARF: You know, I wouldn’t use that term. But I think this was a hard-fought competition.

ROVE: I would.

HARF: And I think most people, including most Republicans, didn’t think she was going to lose. So I’m not going to psychoanalyze why she keeps giving excuses for it. And there’s probably a time and place for that.

But it’s not what Mitt Romney did. It’s not what John Kerry did. It’s not what Al Gore did. And if your goal is to help the party and help us understand how to get white working class men and women back in the Midwest, this is not helpful to that cause.