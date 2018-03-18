Rubio: McCabe Should Have Been Allowed to Retire

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet The Press,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) said he disagreed with how former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe was fired by Attorney General Sessions two days before he was eligible for his pension.

Rubio said, “I don’t like the way it happened. He should have been allowed to finish through the weekend.”

He continued, “That said, look, there’s an inspector general report that’s due and work that’s being done. After he had retired if that report would’ve indicated wrongdoing or something that was actionable, there are things that could’ve been done after the fact. But, you know, 48 hours to go before retirement, I would’ve certainly done it differently given the fact there’s still this report out there that hasn’t come in.”

