Sen King: Trump Is Going to ‘Extreme Lengths to Undermine’ Muller’s Investigation

Sunday on CBS’s “Face The Nation,” Sen. Angus King (I-ME) addressed President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer John Dowd and suggested special counsel Robert Muller’s probe should end in light of the ouster of FBI Director Andrew McCabe.

King said, “I think it’s a huge mistake for the president. I think it’s very dangerous for the country. Robert Mueller is as straight an arrow as there is in America. He is former marine, he’s a prosecutor, I think he’s a Republican. When he was appointed everybody said, hurray, this is the right guy. Now he’s just doing his job.”

He continued, “For the administration to keep trying to undercut what they’re trying to do— the president keeps saying there’s no story here, they didn’t do anything wrong, if they didn’t do anything wrong why are they going to such extreme lengths to undermine this investigation which is being carried out in a very responsible way?”

He added, “They have already had three or four guilty pleas and fifteen or twenty indictments that tells me there is something going on here, there’s something serious. It may or may not involve the Trump campaign or the president but certainly involves a lot of other people. This is a serious investigation, if the president tries to terminate it prematurely I think it will be a true Constitutional crisis.”

