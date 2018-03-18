Trey Gowdy on Trump Lawyer Calling for Mueller Probe to End: If Trump Is Innocent, ‘Act Like It’

On this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Rep. Trey Gowdy (R.-S.C.) addressed President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer John Dowd suggesting Special Counsel Robert Muller’s probe should end in light of the ouster of FBI Director Andrew McCabe

Gowdy said, “I think the president’s attorney frankly does him a disservice when he says that and when he frames the investigation in that way. If you look at the jurisdiction of Robert Mueller, first and foremost, what did Russia do to this country in 2016? That is supremely important, and it has nothing to do with collusion. To suggest that McCabe should shut down and all that he is looking at his collusion, if you have an innocent client, act like it. Russia attacked our country. Let special counsel Mueller figure that out. If we believe as we have found there is no evidence of collusion, you should want special counsel Mueller to take all the time, to have all the independence he needs to do his job.”

He added, “My advice to the president is the same thing I just told his lawyer. Give Bob Mueller the time, the independence, and the resources to do — keep in mind, he didn’t volunteer for this. He didn’t start waving his hand and say pick me. A Trump nominated Rod Rosenstein is who picked Bob Mueller. Give him the time, the resources to do his job. When you are innocent, if the allegations colluding with the Russians and there’s no evidence of that, and you are innocent of that, act like it.”

