Dem Rep Lieu: ‘I Believe There Would Be Widespread Civil Unrest’ if Trump Fired Mueller

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” Representative Ted Lieu (D-CA) stated he believes there would be “widespread civil unrest” in the form of protests, marches, rallies, and sit-ins if President Trump fired Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Lieu said, “[I]f the president does go ahead and fire Robert Mueller, we would have people take to the streets. I believe there would be widespread civil unrest. Because Americans understand that the rule of law is paramount.”

He added, “I think you’re going have protests and marches and rallies and sit-ins. I believe Americans would not stand for the firing of Robert Mueller. First of all, the president hasn’t been able to point to a single thing that Robert Mueller has done wrong. There is no basis to fire him. And he’d have to fire Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein first in order to fire Robert Mueller.”

