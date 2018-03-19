Hillary on Ivanka Being President: ‘We Don’t Want Any More Inexperienced Trumps in the White House’

Last week on Dutch public broadcasting’s KRO-NCRV, Hillary Clinton shot down the notion of Ivanka Trump becoming the first female president of the United States.

Partial transcript as follows:

HOST EVA JINEK: Apparently Ivanka Trump wants to be the first female President of the United States.

HILLARY CLINTON: That’s not going to happen.

JINEK: No?

CLINTON: No.

JINEK: How come?

CLINTON: No, we don’t want any more inexperienced Trumps in the White House.

JINEK: I would think normally I would like to believe what you are saying but I also learned after these elections that things that we don’t except to happen sometimes do happen.

CLINTON: Well, that’s true, but you know, fool me once shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me. And I think the American people have seen for themselves what happens when a reality-TV candidate wins. I really believe there’s an enormous amount of pent-up energy to take the country back away from the Trump administration.