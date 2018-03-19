Watch: Schweizer Details Biden Family Deals with China

On Monday’s “Hannity” on the Fox News Channel, author and Breitbart Senior Editor-at-Large Peter Schweizer discussed his new book, “Secret Empires: How the American Political Class Hides Corruption and Enriches Family and Friends” and deals involving China and Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.

Schweizer said, “[B]asically, what happens is in 2013, Joe Biden, flies to China to talk to them about very sensitive issues, the South China Sea, talking about trade issues, economic issues. Hunter Biden, his son, is with him on Air Force Two. Okay, that’s fine. That’s great. Here’s the problem, ten days after they come back, after Joe Biden takes a pretty soft position towards the Chinese, Hunter Biden inks a — what becomes $1.5 billion deal.”

He further discussed two more deals that involved John Kerry’s family, one of Kerry’s aides, and Hunter Biden.

