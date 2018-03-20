Behar on Death Penalty for Drug Dealers: Trump a ‘Simple Thinker’ — ‘Build a Wall,’ ‘Lock ‘Em Up,’ ‘Kill Them’

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” the panel discussed President Donald Trump’s proposal to use the death penalty for drug dealers, which co-host Joy Behar dismissed as Trump being a “simple thinker.”

She said, “He’s such a simple thinker. His solution is ‘build a wall,’ ‘lock ’em up,’ ‘kill them.’ He never understands what causes an opioid addiction, what makes people commit any kind of crime. He never goes beyond the superficial, he’s incapable of understanding anything that’s not right in front of him. We all know he loves a dictator. It’s like maybe they do this in the Philippines, I don’t know, I think possibly. So Duterte is his idol. So they do it there so we should do it here.”

Behar’s co-host Sunny Hostin asked, “What is he saying? Should doctors now get the death penalty? There are doctors increasingly facing charges for patient overdoses.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “It’s insane, this is insane.”

Hostin said, “But the suggestion somehow that that’s how you solve a crisis, just shows how backwards his thinking is, and shows that he doesn’t understand policy.”

Goldberg said ending the segment by saying, “He doesn’t know what he’s talking about. That’s the problem.”

