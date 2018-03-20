Trump Predicts GOP Will Keep the House in Fight Against Out of Touch Dems, ‘Low IQ’ Maxine Waters

Tuesday at the National Republican Congressional Committee March Dinner, President Donald Trump said the Republicans will keep the majority in the House of Representatives because they are fighting against Democrats who have “lost touch with normal everyday working people,” like “low IQ” Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA).

Trump said, “Now they say the midterms, here comes the midterms. And as usual, they say 95 percent of the time it doesn’t happen. But nobody had ever had an economy like this, nobody has ever had a military that is getting so much stronger so fast, nobody has ever done what we have done.”

He continued, “We are going to defy the predictions once again. We will keep the House majority. And we will keep fighting for the change they make and people want and they deserve. The Democrats think they are invincible. I mean I watched this Maxine Waters—have you ever seen Maxine Waters? A low IQ individual, low IQ. We will impeach him. We will impeach him. But he hasn’t done anything wrong. It doesn’t matter, we will impeach him. This is what we are going to have, this is what we are going to fight against.”

He added, “It’s easier to just keep going good, we are going to keep the economy strong. The truth is the Democrats never have been more vulnerable because they’ve lost touch with normal everyday working people. Democrats haven’t learned, they still think the loyal citizens who care about jobs and borders and security are deplorable.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN