Ann Coulter Explains How Immigration Is Eroding Support for Unrestricted Free Speech in America

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” conservative columnist Ann Coulter tied immigration to growing support to put restrictions on free speech.

Coulter explained that culturally immigrants are at odds with natural-born Americans on some issues.

“What is striking is this is, of course, another problem of immigration,” she said. “Our two main immigrant groups, Hispanics, and Asians, overwhelmingly, whether it’s Pew Research Center, Cato, all kinds of surveys done over the years, show that white and black Americans overwhelmingly support both free speech and gun rights and you have almost the reverse percentages with recent immigrants.”

“I mean, this idea that people come to our country and suddenly think, ‘Oh, I understand, yes, you have a right to speak even if I disagree with you and even if you’re insulting the Prophet Mohammed,'” Coulter added. “No, it doesn’t work that way.”

