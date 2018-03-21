Flake: There Are Other Congressional GOPers Who Privately Believe Firing Mueller Without Cause Is Obstruction

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ) stated that there are other Congressional Republicans who believe that President Trump firing Special Counsel Robert Mueller without cause would be obstruction of justice, but haven’t said so publicly.

Flake responded to a question on whether any other Republicans would join him in pushing for the president’s impeachment if the president were to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller by citing South Carolina Senator Lindsay Graham’s statements. He continued, “And believe me, there are others who haven’t said it that believe that that would constitute obstruction of justice if there is no cause for the firing.”

Anchor Wolf Blitzer asked Flake if he was suggesting that there are Republicans who have private beliefs that differ from their public statements. Flake responded, “Oh yes, definitely.”

