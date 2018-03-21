Fmr CIA Director Brennan: I Think Trump Is ‘Afraid’ of Putin, They ‘May Have Things That They Could Expose’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” NBC News Senior National Security and Intelligence Analyst and former CIA Director John Brennan stated that he thinks President Trump is “afraid” of Vladimir Putin.

Brennan said the president has “mishandled so many matters.” He cited the president’s recent call to Vladimir Putin, and stated that “it just demonstrates that he looks at the world through a prism of what is going to help and protect Donald Trump.”

He added, “I think he’s afraid of the president of Russia. … I think one can speculate as to why, that the Russians may have something on him personally, that they could always roll out and make his life more difficult. Clearly, I think it’s important for us to be able to improve relations with Russia, but the fact that he has had this fawning attitude toward Mr. Putin, has not said anything negative about him, I think continues to say to me that he does have something to fear and something very serious to fear.”

Brennan further stated the Russians “may have things that they could expose and reveal.”

Later on, Brennan said that Trump has “hoodwinked so many individuals who have legitimate concerns” about economic issues.

(h/t RCP Video)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett