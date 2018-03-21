Hillary Clinton: Trump ‘Undermined’ Presidency to Enrich Family, His ‘Erratic’ Behavior Undermining Global Order

Last week on Dutch public broadcasting’s KRO-NCRV, Hillary Clinton accused President Donald Trump of undermining the office of the presidency to “enrich himself and his family.”

Clinton said, “He has undermined the office and used it to enrich himself and his family. Disregarded laws, ethical standards, has been undermining the institutions from the free press to the judiciary.”

She added, “He’s crossed into a territory of behavior and actions that are unpredictable, that are erratic, that are undermining the stability of the global order.”

(h/t RCP Video)

