Hostin on Melania Trump’s Cyberbullying Initiative: ‘She’s the Wrong Messenger for Everything’

Wednesday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Sunny Hostin said first lady Melania Trump was “the wrong messenger” for an anti-cyberbullying campaign.

Hostin said, “I don’t think she’s the right messenger for cyber bullying because she can’t seem to control it in her own home. So that’s a problem.”

Co-host Sara Haines asked, “Can you control your husband? I can’t control my husband.”

Hostin shot back. “Yes. Yes I can.”

She continued, “She’s the wrong messenger for cyber bullying, but she’s the wrong messenger for everything almost, because of his behavior. She can’t be involved in the Me Too movement. She can’t be involved in Let’s Get Fit because the man ain’t fit. So there are all these things she can’t be involved in.”

She added, ‘”He has, I think, ruined the Republican party, in the sense that the Republican party was always the party of family values. And they talked about the sanctity of marriage. They talked about being faith based. And that was an attractive message to me for many, many years. But now with Stormy and all this stuff and the cyber bullying, this is no longer the Republican party of family values, and I think that’s why people should care about Stormy. That’s why people should care about all these accusers.”

