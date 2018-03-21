Mark Levin on ‘Secret Empire’ Mitch McConnell Allegations: ‘Stunning,’ ‘Disgusting’ — ‘Should Be Removed’ from Office

Wednesday on his nationally syndicated radio show, conservative talker Mark Levin called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to removed from his leadership post and investigated.

Levin said allegations revealed in a piece by The New York Post’s Larry Getlen that came from Breitbart editor-at-large Peter Schweizer’s book, “Secret Empires: How the American Political Class Hides Corruption and Enriches Family and Friends,” warranted an investigation.

Schweizer’s book detailed how McConnell and his wife Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao catered to China, which allowed McConnell and Chao to profit.

That according to Levin was “stunning,” and “shocking and disgusting.”

“Mitch McConnell should be removed for all the reasons I’ve said before, but especially now, as majority leader,” Levin said. “And there ought to be an ethics investigation looking into his background. And I am damn serious about it.”

