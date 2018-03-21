Rand Paul: Mueller Probe Becoming ‘Very Very Partisan,’ ‘Witch Hunt’

. @RandPaul : "There really is no reason why Mueller is investigating things other than Russian collusion. If there is no Russian collusion, he should wind up, close his investigation, let's move on." pic.twitter.com/DuYj1wmshO

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe was turning into “this sort of witch hunt now that’s become very very partisan.”

Paul said, “I think special prosecutors have too much power and that we really shouldn’t have them. I would not have appointed Mueller.”

He continued, “There really is no reason why Mueller is investigating things other than Russian collusion. If there is no Russian collusion, he should wind up, close his investigation, let’s move on.”

He added, “I haven’t seen any evidence of that, and I don’t believe there was any evidence. Did Russians try to influence our election? In all likelihood yes. What should we do? We should start working together to try protect ourselves both cybersecurity and otherwise and our electoral process. Absolutely let’s do that. But instead, it’s this sort of witch hunt now that’s become very very partisan. And now we’re seeing all these people from the intelligence community Brennan, Clapper, all of them, piling on and exposing themselves to be left-wing Democrats who hate the president. So yes I think we have to be very careful how much power we give to those in the intelligence community.”

