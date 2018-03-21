Zuckerberg on Testifying Before Congress: ‘I’m Happy to if It’s the Right Thing to Do’

During an interview broadcast on Wednesday’s edition of CNN’s “AC360,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated he is “happy” to testify before Congress “if it’s the right thing to do.”

Zuckerberg said, “I’m happy to if it’s the right thing to do. Facebook testifies in Congress regularly, on a number of topics, some high-profile, and some not. And our objective is always to provide Congress [with]…the most information that they can. We see a small slice of activity on Facebook, but if — but Congress gets to have access to the information across Facebook and all other companies and the intelligence community and everything. So, what we try to do is send the person at Facebook who will have the most knowledge about what Congress is trying to learn. So, if that’s me, then I am happy to go. What I think we’ve found so far is that typically, there are people whose whole job is focused on an area. But I would imagine, at some point, that there will be a topic where I am the sole authority on, and it will make sense for me to do it, and I’d be happy to do it at that point.”

