Bolton: ‘What I’ve Said in Private Now Is Behind Me’ – Not ‘Appropriate’ to Say What Advice I’ll Give

. @AmbJohnBolton on @POTUS saying ‘Congratulations’ to Vladimir Putin for election win: “I’ve said ‘congratulations’ to a lot of people, foreign diplomats, and officials. It’s a matter of being polite.” #TheStory https://t.co/XXVjIJoqU8 pic.twitter.com/bgpowQ9WHO

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” incoming National Security Adviser John Bolton said his past statements on foreign policy are “behind me,” and that it isn’t “appropriate” to say what advice he’ll give the president.

Anchor Martha MacCallum asked Bolton about his past and recent statements on Russia and what kind of posture he would encourage the president to take. Bolton stated that he hasn’t been shy about his opinions, “But frankly, what I’ve said in private now is behind me, at least effective April the 9th. And the important thing is what the president says and what advice I give him. … I don’t think it’s appropriate to tell you what advice I would give him.”

Bolton also said he doesn’t consider Trump congratulating Putin “a significant point one way or the other, really. I’ve said congratulations to a lot of people, foreign diplomats and officials. It’s a matter of being polite.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett