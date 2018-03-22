Dem Sen Blumenthal: Bolton Replacing McMaster ‘Points to Danger Signals’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Beat,” Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) reacted to John Bolton replacing H.R. McMaster as National Security Adviser by criticizing the way the change was made and the lack of “clear direction” in the policy realm and stated that this “points to danger signals.”

Blumenthal said, “As important as the change, Ari, is the way it was made, lack of explanation, an indication of continuing churn and chaos and deep division in this White House, and the lack of any clear direction from the president on policy. You’re absolutely right, John Bolton is known as a hardliner, clearly different than others in the administration now on the Iran agreement, for example, and it points to danger signals.”

