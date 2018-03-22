GOP Rep Jordan on $1.3 Trillion Spending Bill: ‘The American People Didn’t Elect Democrats to Control the United States Congress — They Elected Republicans’

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” House Freedom Caucus vice chairman Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) slammed GOP leadership for allowing what is predicted to be the passage of a $1.3 trillion spending bill that does not include many of the priorities on which Republicans, including President Donald Trump, campaigned.

Jordan took issue mainly with the funding for Planned Parenthood, restrictions on guns and lack of border wall funding.

“The American people didn’t elect Democrats to control the United States Congress,” Jordan said. “They elected Republicans. I don’t think we told the voters when we were running for the job, and they gave us the privilege to come here and serve that continue to fund Planned Parenthood, and we were going to restrict Second Amendment liberties — let some bureaucrat take away Second Amendment rights and a court of law. I don’t think they said we were going to fund this gateway earmarked boondoggle project and not fund the border wall. The one thing we don’t fund is the one issue we all campaigned on a border security wall, and that is not in the legislation. So it can’t get any worse than this bill. We should stop. We should go back to the drawing board. If we have to do a short-term funding bill, do that. But go back and do something consistent with what the voters elected us to do.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor