GOP Rep Perry: You Couldn’t Have Read the Omnibus Before the House Voted on it

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Outnumbered Overtime,” House Freedom Caucus member Scott Perry (R-PA) stated that no one could have read the omnibus bill before the House voted on it.

Perry said, “[W]e get the bill, 2,232 pages last night at 8:30. … But you could have stayed up all night anyhow, into right now, and read the bill, and you still wouldn’t be done. So, it — look, it’s not good when the other side does it, and it’s not good when this side does it. We want to know what we’re voting on.”

He added that “you can’t be critical” of the way Democrats passed Obamacare “and then come in here and say, ‘Well, we’ve got a new president and this is our guys, so, now it’s okay.'”

