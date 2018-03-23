Biden: Parkland Students Are ‘Going to Win,’ ‘We Can Beat the NRA’

WATCH: Joe Biden says he's confident that Parkland students can achieve gun reform. "They're going to win." pic.twitter.com/dzEXljO9ay

Friday while in Washington D.C. for the “March for Our Lives,” former Vice President Joe Biden spoke with MSNBC after meeting with parents and family members of the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, FL.

Biden said the Parkland students are “going to win” in their fight for stricter gun control.

Biden said, “Keep going. They’re going to win.”

When asked how they can achieve legislative change, Biden continued, “Watch, watch, I did it. United we can beat the NRA.”

“I passed a bill to ban assault weapons, ban the number of bullets to be in a clip, change the background check. It’s doable. We’ll do it again because of these kids.”

