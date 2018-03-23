Charen: ‘Democracy Is Being Assaulted’ by ‘The Indecency of This President,’ Which ‘Attacks Our Basic Values’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” columnist and Senior Fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center Mona Charen stated that the “indecency” of President Trump is assaulting democracy because it is attacking “our basic values.”

Charen said, “[D]emocracy is being assaulted in the sense of the indecency of this president, the fact that he lies so promiscuously, all of that attacks our basic values. But the rub will really come when he does something that flouts the rule of law, and then we’ll find out whether — for example, attempting to fire Mueller, and then we’ll find out whether the Republicans, who, thusfar, have been covering for him will actually stand up and say, ‘Bridge too far. That really does offend the law, not just our values.'”

