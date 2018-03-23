CNN’s Raju: Trump ‘Is the One Who Got Rolled By Republicans in Congress’ on Omnibus

Friday on CNN, network senior congressional correspondent Manu Raju reacted to President Donald Trump’s news conference announcing he would sign the $1.3 trillion omnibus spending bill.

Raju said, “It’s also remarkable that he could stand there and say that he was forced to do this on several levels because he knew what was happening. The White House was involved in the negotiations. He could have said I don’t like the direction this is going. Let’s pass a continuing resolution, keep the government open for another few weeks and negotiate a better bill. Break it down. Not do a 2200-page bill.”

He added, “It’s also interesting this is a president who essentially is conceding that the Congress has rolled him on this major legislative package. Coming in, he said he was smarter than everybody in Washington that he alone could fix it and everybody here was stupid. It turns out that the president is the one who got rolled by Republicans in Congress, and Democrats, too.”

