FNC’s Jesse Watters: Trump Got a ‘Huge Defeat’ on Spending Bill, ‘No Way to Spin It’

Friday on Fox New Channel’s “The Five,” co-host Jesse Watters said President Donald Trump signing the $1.3 trillion omnibus spending bill was a “huge defeat.”

Watters said, “Well, I know one thing. Mexico’s not going to pay for the wall and neither are we, because it says there’s only going to be $1.6 billion for the wall and you can’t even use the new concrete wall prototypes he just surveyed. And it’s only for 93 miles and the border is 3,000 miles. The only fencing is back up fencing and repairs. This was a huge defeat for the president on a signature issue. It’s really, really bad. There’s no way to spin it. I know he wanted more money for the military, and that’s incredibly important. But he sacrificed everything else to get it.”

He continued, “I hate to quote Rand Paul…he said there is an unholy alliance between Republicans and Democrats in Congress. The Republicans want to spend like crazy on the military and the Democrats say will we will give you the military spending if we can spend on domestic spending and they get together and run deficits. The border is a mess. Cryin’ Chuck Schumer gets all the money he wants for a tunnel from New Jersey to New York, and there is no border wall funding.”

He added, “I don’t see how he’s going to change the dynamic in Congress to never have this happen again.”

