Maher: Bolton ‘What They Call an Asshole’s Asshole’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that incoming National Security Adviser John Bolton is “what they call ‘an asshole’s asshole.'”

Maher said that Bolton “has experience with incompetence” due to his tenure with the Bush administration.

He continued, “John Bolton came here, we talked to him. He’s another one of those hawks…who never served in Vietnam. The only person, by the way, in military history who was classified 4F because of his mustache. That’s very rare. But, you know, he was all gung-ho, John Bolton was, for the war in Iraq, wants now to mix it up big time with Iran and North Korea. He’s what they call an asshole’s asshole.”

