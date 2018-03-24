Ann Coulter: Under the Constitution, Trump Doesn’t Need Congress to Build a Border Wall

Saturday on Fox News Channel’s “Justice,” conservative commentator Ann Coulter made the argument that President Donald Trump didn’t need Congress to have a go at building a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, as he repeatedly promised during the 2016 presidential election campaign.

Coulter, frustrated by Trump’s decision to sign last week’s omnibus spending bill, said construction of such a wall was within his power as president given under the Constitution he was responsible for the country’s national defense.

“On the day after his inauguration, it’s his authority under the Constitution that cannot be taken away from him by any legislature, by any court — I’m quite confident the Supreme Court would uphold this — to defend our borders. I mean, he has — last war that had a declaration of war from Congress in it was World War II. And we engage in a lot of military actions around the world. I think it can be done right on our border for defense. Have the Seabees do it.”

Pirro replied by asking where Trump might get money to build the wall as “national defense.”

“The same place Reagan took the money to invade Grenada,” she said. The same place he took the money bomb Syria. He has money to spend on national defense. This is a much bigger problem of national defense. This our people being attacked with chemical warfare, not allegedly Syrians.

