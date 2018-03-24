Columbus, GA Mayor: ‘We’ve Had This Abusive Relationship with the NRA’

Saturday at the March for Our Lives rally in Washington D.C., Columbus, GA Mayor Teresa Tomlinson discussed guns and claimed that there has been an “abusive relationship” with the National Rifle Association.

“We’ve had this abusive relationship with the NRA for so long,” Tomlinson said on MSNBC’s “AM Joy.” “They have been passing laws that are just crazy.”

Tomlinson stated that the NRA passes “crazy” gun laws opposed by law enforcement “just to show us that they control everything.”

