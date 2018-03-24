Judge Jeanine: Omnibus Bill a ‘Total Betrayal’ of Trump and His Voters

. @JudgeJeanine : "The omnibus bill that Republicans gave President @realDonaldTrump yesterday is a total betrayal of him and those who elected him." pic.twitter.com/g9zX4HmKKs

During her Saturday opening statement for Fox News Channel’s “Justice,” Jeanine Pirro reacted to Congress’ $1.3 trillion omnibus spending bill, calling it a “total betrayal” of President Donald Trump and the people who elected him.

“The omnibus bill the Republicans gave President Trump yesterday is a total betrayal of him and those who elected him,” Pirro began her opening statement.

Pirro went on to blame “inept, incompetent” GOP leaders like Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) and Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for the bill. She then asked voters in Kentucky and Wisconsin to vote the two out next election so Trump could carry out his agenda.

“This is not on President Trump,” she said. “This is on the leadership of the Republican Party — the very people this president should be able to count on. In truth, the president is surrounded by inept, incompetent warriors. And this bill is just that — total betrayal by the Senate and House leadership.”

Pirro continued, “The president and the people who voted for him have been betrayed by Speaker Paul Ryan and leader Mitch McConnell. And the people in Kentucky and Wisconsin need to make sure that these guys are defeated in the next election so this president can carry on the agenda that we elected him to do.”

