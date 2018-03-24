Maher: Loesch, Breitbart, and Bannon Took Their Rejection by Hollywood ‘Out on the Whole Country’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher called for Hollywood producers to accept more pitches from Republicans, so that people rejected from show business like NRA Spokeswoman Dana Loesch, Breitbart News Founder Andrew Breitbart, and former Breitbart News Executive Chairman Steve Bannon don’t express anger towards Hollywood over being rejected.

Maher began by arguing Republicans shouldn’t pretend they dislike celebrities giving their political opinions since they made Ronald Reagan president. He continued, “It’s not our fault that your celebrities are Ted Nugent, Pat Sajak, and Donald Trump.” Maher further referenced and mocked James Woods, Scott Baio, Antonio Sabàto, Jr., Stacey Dash.

Maher then turned to Loesch. He said, “What you may not know about Dana Loesch is that before her job as NRA spokesmodel, she was a show business wannabe, a homemaker in St. Louis with a mommy blog and a radio show and dreams of TV stardom. ‘NCIS’ Producer Paul Guyot says that ten years ago, Dana pitched him a sitcom, starring herself as ‘a hot young mom who does a far-right radio show.’ … And you know what? If only they’d made that sitcom, today, she might be a completely normal person.”

He also said that the same thing happened to Andrew Breitbart, “who admits he came to Hollywood, ‘with the hope that I’d eventually become a comedy writer.’ And to his successor there, Steve Bannon, also a showbiz reject, who didn’t have the talent to cut it here, and so, spent the rest of life hating, Hollywood, and by extension, all liberals.”

Maher further stated, “In his memoir, Breitbart mentions Reagan 6 times, and me 34 times.” Maher also stated that Andrew Breitbart’s criticism of cocktail parties on the Westside is “funny, because, you know, for years, you know who I’d always see at cocktail parties on the Westside? Andrew Breitbart. Oh, he hated Hollywood, hated it, hated it, hated it, mostly from his home in America’s heartland, Brentwood.”

Maher’s monologue continued, “As for Bannon, George Clooney remembers him as ‘a schmuck who literally tried everything he could to sell scripts‘ including, this is true, a rap musical of Shakespeare’s ‘Coriolanus.’ … But trust me, if Bannon could’ve sold a screenplay or Breitbart a sitcom, they wouldn’t have ended up ranting and raving about cocktail parties on the Westside, they’d be attending them. And in Bannon’s case, finishing the drinks people left on the table, including the ones with a cigarette in them.”

He concluded by asking Hollywood executives to institute “affirmative action” for conservative movie and TV ideas so they won’t “take their rejection out on the whole country.”

