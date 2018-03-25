Bolton: China Tariffs ‘Could Be a Little Shock Therapy’

Sunday on New York AM 970 radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” President Donald Trump’s newly appointed national security adviser John Bolton discussed the proposed tariffs to be levied on Chinese imports.
“[T]he president was trying to communicate to signal to China is for far too long China has taken advantage of its place in the world; trade organizations and trade arrangements,” Bolton explained to host John Catsimatidis.
He continued, “The Chinese have stolen intellectual property, patent information copyrights and trademarks, business secrets. They take the information and they don’t honor the patent rights as it might be or the copyright rights — they just copy it and build their own. It’s theft. There’s no other description for it, so when you steal somebody else’s property and make money off of it yourself, it really magnifies the consequences for American industry in a very negative way.”
Bolton added that America lives by the agreements and asks that China does the same.
“I think this could be a little shock therapy,” he said of the tariffs.
