Chris Ruddy: Trump Says Stormy Daniels Controversy a ‘Political Hoax’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy said President Donald Trump contends the controversy surrounding Stormy Daniels was a “political hoax.”

Ruddy said, ‘Well, you know, I can’t tell you everything he’s thinking. I can only tell you what he told me. He said he thought that much of the Stormy Daniels stuff was a political hoax. Again, those were his words.”

He continued, “You know, you have to look at this case. You’re a straightforward journalist. I really think you’re fair-minded. When you watch this interview on CBS, “60 Minutes” you’re going to be looking for the same question I’m looking for: are they going to ask her, Stormy, why did you hire, a political hit, democratic attorney Michael Avenatti that’s worked for 150 Democratic political campaigns, Joe Biden’s campaign and Rahm Emanuel. Who is operating and funding her tremendous public relations effort? And, you know, at the bottom line is there’s never been a claim of harassment.”

He added, “So the president looks at this and I think he’s looking at it like I’m looking at it, this is politically motivated to hurt and embarrass him in some way.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN