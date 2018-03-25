Dem Sen Kaine: Real Questions Whether Bolton Can Obtain Full Security Clearance

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) said President Donald Trump’s newly appointed national security adviser John Bolton may not be able to obtain a full security clearance.

Pointing to a video Bolton appeared in for a Russian gun rights group, The Right to Bear Arms in 2013, Kaine said Bolton’s “contacts with foreign governments” could “raise real questions in my mind about whether he could get a full security clearance or not.”

He added, “Even though the Senate doesn’t get a vote to confirm the national security adviser, I have many, many questions, not only about John Bolton’s philosophy, but about these contacts with Russia.”

