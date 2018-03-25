Gerson: ‘Extraordinary Culture Moment That a Porn Star Is More Credible Than the President’

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Washington Post columnist Michael Gerson said the Stormy Daniels’ “60 Minutes” interview airing tonight was an “extraordinary culture moment.”

Daniels is expected to discuss her alleged affair with President Donald Trump despite having a nondisclosure agreement.

Gerson said, “It’s an extraordinary culture moment that a porn star is more credible than the president of the United States when it comes to these matters. I don’t think it’s even close. I would take her word over his on any of these matters. This is a case where the president has been caught in a certain approach, which is he plays it close to the line, violates rules, he does unethical things and when he buys the silence of others, he buys legal threats and encourages non-disclosure agreements trying to cover what he does. She has called him on this. I think it’s amazing cultural moment.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN